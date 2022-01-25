Mississippi woman sentenced to 60 years in DUI crash that killed grandmother, 3 children

Published 5:49 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 60 years in jail for causing the death of four people in a 2018 car wreck.

Tara Leigh Cox, of Pearl River County, pleaded guilty to four counts of felony DUI causing death.

Phenicia Chambers, 46, her two grandchildren, 11-year-old Sa’ Mya Magee and 5-year-old Bryson Poole, and 11-year-old Me’Ori Le’Gier were declared dead on the scene of a head-on collision on the night of July 21, 2018, on Highway 53.

Cox’s blood-alcohol level was reported to be nearly two times the limit allowed by state law.

Cox was sentenced to serve a term of 60 years with 30 years suspended and 30 years to be served in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

