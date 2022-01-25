Mississippi woman arrested, accused of scamming Alabama business out of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 scheme

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after reportedly scamming an Alabama small business out of thousands of dollars in a COVID-19 internet sales scheme.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a local small business owner in Athens, Alabama, reported they had been scammed out of more than $13,000.

The sheriff’s office said Kayla Shanay Island, also known as Kayla Moore, advertised products and services for small business owners looking to boost their online sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Island reportedly blocked the business owner on social media and deleted the page she’d used to contact the owner after the money had been sent.

Island, 31, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Athens on Friday. She is charged with first-degree theft of property, criminal impersonation, bait advertising and deceptive business practices.

She is currently out on $25,000 bond.