Authorities: Alabama teen shot, killed husband of former Miss Mississippi in front of their 2-year-old child

The Alabama teen who shot and killed the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski did so in front of the couple’s 2-year-old son, according to court documents.

Jeremiah Walker, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Thomas Hand Jr., 37.

In order to be charged with capital murder, a secondary crime has to be charged. In this case, authorities say that Walker shot the victim in the presence of a child under the age of 14.

Walker is accused of shooting Hand Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and Kozlowski lived with their child in Montgomery. The couple was also expecting a second child due in August.

Hand married Kozlowski in 2016. She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2008.