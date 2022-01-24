Is there light at the end of the COVID-19 coronavirus tunnel for Mississippi? Slight dips may indicate so, though cases still 10 times rate of a month ago

If you live in Mississippi and know 20 other people who do, chances are, one of you has been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus already this month, state health statistics indicate. The good news is case numbers and hospitalizations appeared to dip slightly in recent days.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 12,711 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

Since January 1, 150,356 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 20 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 694,093.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Sunday, 1,414 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That was down slightly from Friday’s recent high mark of 1,531. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,734.

Through Monday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Monday to 8,495. That’s a steep increase over Friday’s number and a new record, however, the figure is slightly misleading last week’s federal holiday shifted the full weekend results forward.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 6,504 with Monday’s update. It was the first time that average had dipped since early December 2021, when case loads were less than one-tenth the current rate.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.