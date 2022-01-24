Husband of former Miss Mississippi killed in Alabama shooting. Teen arrested for capital murder.

An Alabama teen has been charged with capital murder in the death of the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski.

Alabama news outlets report that Jeremiah Walker, 17, has been arrested and charged with the capital murder of 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr.

Walker is accused of shooting Hand Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of Texas Street in Montgomery.

WXXV News reports that in 2016, Hand married Kozlowski, who is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate. She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2008.

Kozlowski and Hand have a son and are expecting a second child due in August.

Montgomery police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.