1940 Mississippi movie house resurrected after being closed for more than 3 decades

A movie house built in 1940 and closed for more than three decades screened its first movie since 1986 to a sold-out crowd.

The new Capri movie theater in Jackson’s Fondren community opened Saturday night.

One hundred people went online to buy tickets to the theater’s first showing of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

The next showing Sunday night is already sold out of ticket, which can be bought at this link.

Developers have been working on the theater and nearby tiki bar and bowling alley for the series of building on State Street.

The theatre has a 40-foot-screen, Dolby 7.1 sound, a state-of-the-art digital projector, and reclining lounge seats.