Two people injured in shooting near Mississippi State University campus

Published 8:28 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By The Associated Press

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mississippi State University that injured two people.

The university said in an alert Thursday evening that the suspected shooter was seen running toward the campus after gunshots were fired at the nearby Chadwick Apartments.

Oktibbeha County sheriff’s officials say the two victims drove themselves to the Regional Medical Center before deputies got to the scene.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t released, WAPT-TV reported.

A second alert from the university said the suspected was believed to have left the area, but sheriff’s officials said the person has not been located.

