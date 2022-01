Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

Best college in every state

Deciding where to go to college is one of the biggest decisions a teenager has to make in their lives, ultimately having an impact on everything from future earnings and potential student loan debt to which opportunities they’ll be afforded to network with alumni.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are also other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, their field of study, whether they want to study abroad… the list goes on. While most best-college lists tend to be topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools with amazing education offerings for every college-bound high school senior.

Stacker dug into Niche’s 2022 Best Colleges in America rankings to determine the best college in every state. Niche’s rankings employ data from the Department of Education, including everything from academics and admissions to financial aid and student life, to give each of these factors a letter grade. Combining this data with millions of reviews from students and alumni, Niche then assigns each school a rank. Stacker used these rankings to find the best college in every state, sorted alphabetically.

Keep reading to discover which college is the highest-ranked in your state.

You may also like: 100 highest-paying jobs in America

Canva

Alabama: Auburn University

– Number of undergraduates: 22,527

– Acceptance rate: 81% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $23,562 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800 (Value grade: A)

The Alaska Landmine // Shutterstock

Alaska: University of Alaska Southeast

– Number of undergraduates: 588

– Acceptance rate: 61% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $11,000 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $36,000 (Value grade: B-)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

Arizona: Arizona State University

– Number of undergraduates: 41,182

– Acceptance rate: 86% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $14,081 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,700 (Value grade: A-)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas: Hendrix College

– Number of undergraduates: 1,101

– Acceptance rate: 70% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $20,859 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $39,700 (Value grade: A-)

Canva

California: Stanford University

– Number of undergraduates: 6,996

– Acceptance rate: 4% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $16,779 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $94,000 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in health care

Canva

Colorado: Colorado School of Mines

– Number of undergraduates: 4,930

– Acceptance rate: 53% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $26,856 (Campus grade: C+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $84,900 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Connecticut: Yale University

– Number of undergraduates: 6,088

– Acceptance rate: 6% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $18,073 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,200 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Delaware: University of Delaware

– Number of undergraduates: 18,378

– Acceptance rate: 71% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $17,539 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,000 (Value grade: A)

Canva

Florida: University of Florida

– Number of undergraduates: 32,157

– Acceptance rate: 37% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $10,457 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,000 (Value grade: A+)

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

Georgia: Georgia Institute of Technology

– Number of undergraduates: 14,310

– Acceptance rate: 21% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $16,883 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: Best private high schools in America

Canva

Hawaii: University of Hawaii at Manoa

– Number of undergraduates: 10,560

– Acceptance rate: 58% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $15,441 (Campus grade: C)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,800 (Value grade: B)

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Idaho: University of Idaho

– Number of undergraduates: 6,749

– Acceptance rate: 78% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $15,017 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,900 (Value grade: A-)

Canva

Illinois: Northwestern University

– Number of undergraduates: 8,284

– Acceptance rate: 9% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $26,196 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

– Number of undergraduates: 8,708

– Acceptance rate: 16% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $30,536 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $78,400 (Value grade: A+)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Iowa: Grinnell College

– Number of undergraduates: 1,700

– Acceptance rate: 23% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $29,404 (Campus grade: B-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100 (Value grade: A)

You may also like: Best private high school in every state

Canva

Kansas: Kansas State University

– Number of undergraduates: 15,548

– Acceptance rate: 95% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $18,103 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,600 (Value grade: A-)

Canva

Kentucky: University of Kentucky

– Number of undergraduates: 20,622

– Acceptance rate: 96% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $18,958 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,100 (Value grade: B+)

Fotoluminate LLC // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Tulane University

– Number of undergraduates: 7,260

– Acceptance rate: 13% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $40,783 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,700 (Value grade: A-)

Paul Rhee // Shutterstock

Maine: Bowdoin College

– Number of undergraduates: 1,834

– Acceptance rate: 9% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $23,808 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

– Number of undergraduates: 5,762

– Acceptance rate: 11% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $28,999 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: Best charter high school in every state

Canva

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

– Number of undergraduates: 4,501

– Acceptance rate: 7% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $20,465 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $104,700 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Michigan: University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

– Number of undergraduates: 30,204

– Acceptance rate: 23% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $17,357 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,400 (Value grade: A+)

tmphoto98 // Shutterstock

Minnesota: Carleton College

– Number of undergraduates: 2,093

– Acceptance rate: 19% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $31,547 (Campus grade: B-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,200 (Value grade: A+)

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Mississippi State University

– Number of undergraduates: 17,113

– Acceptance rate: 54% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $16,471 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $40,200 (Value grade: B+)

Evan Meyer // Shutterstock

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

– Number of undergraduates: 7,139

– Acceptance rate: 14% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $27,108 (Campus grade: A+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $70,100 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: Best public high schools in America

Canva

Montana: Montana State University

– Number of undergraduates: 12,359

– Acceptance rate: 82% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $16,746 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $43,200 (Value grade: B+)

Matthew J. Brand // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Creighton University

– Number of undergraduates: 4,325

– Acceptance rate: 74% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $32,145 (Campus grade: C+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,700 (Value grade: A)

f.christian // Shutterstock

Nevada: University of Nevada – Reno

– Number of undergraduates: 14,788

– Acceptance rate: 88% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $16,253 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,000 (Value grade: B+)

Canva

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

– Number of undergraduates: 4,401

– Acceptance rate: 8% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $23,869 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,500 (Value grade: A+)

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Princeton University

– Number of undergraduates: 5,328

– Acceptance rate: 6% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $18,712 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,700 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: States with the most and least student debt

Atomic Energy505 // Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico: New Mexico Tech

– Number of undergraduates: 1,178

– Acceptance rate: 80% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $14,908 (Campus grade: C)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,000 (Value grade: A-)

Canva

New York: Columbia University

– Number of undergraduates: 7,701

– Acceptance rate: 5% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $21,828 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,300 (Value grade: A+)

Chadarat Saibhut // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Duke University

– Number of undergraduates: 6,597

– Acceptance rate: 8% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $24,386 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $84,400 (Value grade: A+)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

North Dakota: University of North Dakota

– Number of undergraduates: 7,628

– Acceptance rate: 81% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $15,654 (Campus grade: B-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700 (Value grade: A-)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

Ohio: Case Western Reserve University

– Number of undergraduates: 5,237

– Acceptance rate: 27% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $35,890 (Campus grade: C)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,600 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: Most common jobs 150 years ago

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: University of Tulsa

– Number of undergraduates: 3,171

– Acceptance rate: 36% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $23,940 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,500 (Value grade: A)

Canva

Oregon: Reed College

– Number of undergraduates: 1,420

– Acceptance rate: 39% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $32,069 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,200 (Value grade: A-)

Canva

Pennsylvania: University of Pennsylvania

– Number of undergraduates: 10,448

– Acceptance rate: 8% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $24,771 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Rhode Island: Brown University

– Number of undergraduates: 6,826

– Acceptance rate: 7% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $27,218 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,500 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

South Carolina: Clemson University

– Number of undergraduates: 19,486

– Acceptance rate: 51% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $21,482 (Campus grade: A-)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,400 (Value grade: A)

You may also like: 100 lowest-paying jobs in America

Michael R Helland // Shutterstock

South Dakota: Augustana University

– Number of undergraduates: 1,727

– Acceptance rate: 67% (Academics grade: A-)

– Net price: $24,481 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $43,700 (Value grade: A)

Canva

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

– Number of undergraduates: 6,833

– Acceptance rate: 9% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $25,855 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Texas: Rice University

– Number of undergraduates: 3,942

– Acceptance rate: 9% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $20,335 (Campus grade: A+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,400 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Utah: Brigham Young University

– Number of undergraduates: 28,288

– Acceptance rate: 67% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $13,340 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,700 (Value grade: A)

Canva

Vermont: Middlebury College

– Number of undergraduates: 2,556

– Acceptance rate: 15% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $23,367 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200 (Value grade: A+)

You may also like: What American education was like 100 years ago

Canva

Virginia: Washington and Lee University

– Number of undergraduates: 1,845

– Acceptance rate: 19% (Academics grade: A+)

– Net price: $23,301 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $76,100 (Value grade: A+)

Canva

Washington: University of Washington

– Number of undergraduates: 29,332

– Acceptance rate: 52% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $10,692 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700 (Value grade: A)

Canva

West Virginia: West Virginia University

– Number of undergraduates: 19,369

– Acceptance rate: 84% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $12,743 (Campus grade: B+)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,800 (Value grade: B+)

Canva

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin

– Number of undergraduates: 30,157

– Acceptance rate: 54% (Academics grade: A)

– Net price: $16,103 (Campus grade: A)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,200 (Value grade: A+)

Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

– Number of undergraduates: 8,332

– Acceptance rate: 96% (Academics grade: B+)

– Net price: $12,880 (Campus grade: B)

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,300 (Value grade: A-)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs that only require a 2-year degree