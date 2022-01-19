Mississippi veteran school resource officer in critical condition after being injured while directing school traffic

A Mississippi school resource officer with more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while directing school traffic on Jan. 13.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Shannon Primary School school resource officer Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic as school was letting out last Thursday afternoon when a motorist struck the back of Patterson’s Lee County School District car, knocking the car into Patterson.

Patterson reportedly suffered neck and face fractures and major trauma to his chest and stomach. He is being treated at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was in critical condition Tuesday.

Friends and family of Patterson organized a prayer vigil Tuesday night at the hospital to pray for Patterson.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman reported that the driver of the car that struck Patterson’s vehicle stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed and no citations issued. The incident continues to be under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.