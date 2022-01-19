Mississippi couple arrested, reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters

Published 5:25 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi couple has been arrested after they were reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of catalytic converters being stolen on County Road 244.

After investigating the incident the Sheriff’s Department discovered the suspects were caught on game cameras. After identifying the suspects and with the help of assisting agencies Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

Conducted a traffic stop and arrested Kevin Staggs, 44, of Hickory Flat, Mississippi and Hannah Shaw, 31, of Waterford, Mississippi.

Kevin and Hannah were both transported back to The Lafayette County Detention Center. Kevin Staggs is charged with Grand Larceny and Hannah Shaw is charged with Conspiracy to commit a crime. Kevin was given

A $5,000 bond and is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center. Hannah Shaw was given a $2,500 bond and is also currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

 

