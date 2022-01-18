Mississippi State’s cybersecurity program selected to join new U.S. Cyber Command network

By MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY

Mississippi State University is among 84 institutions across the country selected to join a new Academic Engagement Network facilitated by the U.S. Cyber Command, known as CYBERCOM.

As a member of the network, MSU will join other universities in supporting CYBERCOM efforts in areas such as future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and other strategic issues. A joint command center of the U.S. Department of Defense, CYBERCOM’s mission is to direct, synchronize and coordinate cyberspace planning, working in collaboration with domestic and international partners to defend and advance national interests.

“We are excited to expand our cybersecurity research and training relationships with the Department of Defense through this academic network,” said MSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development Julie Jordan. “MSU’s selection is a testament to the outstanding personnel within our cybersecurity-focused academic programs and research centers, and I look forward to the new opportunities to support U.S. cyber efforts that will arise out of these collaborations.”

CYBERCOM Executive Director David Frederick said the Academic Engagement Network will help the organization shape and enhance cyber-focused innovation through strategic partnerships.

“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said Frederick in announcing the new network members. “This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”

MSU has a longstanding reputation as a leader in cybersecurity research and education and is one of only a few universities to hold all National Security Agency designations as centers of academic excellence in cyber defense, cyber research and cyber operations. It also leads the fourth largest National Science Foundation Cybercorps program in the nation, helping to meet the U.S. government’s growing need for cyber professionals.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering in MSU’s James Worth Bagley College of Engineering houses the university’s academic cybersecurity programs. MSU offers an undergraduate program in cybersecurity, as well as a master’s program in cybersecurity and operations and two certificate programs. Scholars from the department and MSU’s Center for Cyber Innovation research, prototype and deliver cutting-edge cyber solutions that support global national security, homeland security and peacekeeping operations.

For more on U.S. Cyber Command’s Academic Engagement Network, visit https://www.cybercom.mil/Partnerships-and-Outreach/Academic-Engagement/.

