Mississippi animal shelter still trying to adopt Buddy, the dog severely burned after being set on fire by child

A northern Mississippi animal shelter is still searching for a home for a dog that was severely burned.

Buddy was set on fire by a child in northern Mississippi last year and underwent a series of skin grafts and has new skin on his snout, WMC-TV reported.

The dog has been treated at Mississippi State University. The Tunica Humane Society had hoped to have Buddy settled in a home by the holidays, but those plans didn’t work out, the shelter said in an update posted on Facebook.

Buddy was found burned along a road in Tate County on April 22, said Sandy Williams, shelter director of the Tunica Humane Society. Buddy had an extension cord twisted around his neck and his face had been set on fire, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

A 12-year-old admitted to setting Buddy on fire, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance has said. Because of his age, the child could not be prosecuted under Mississippi law, Lance said.