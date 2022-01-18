COVID-19 coronavirus continue to spread rapidly across Mississippi, more than 22K new cases over weekend

With more than two weeks left to go, January has already shattered Mississippi’s record for the most new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a single month with approximately 1 in 26 residents reportedly infected since New Year’s.

Mississippi broke more records for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the omicron variant explodes across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 22,456 new coronavirus cases were found over the last four days that ended at 3 p.m. Monday.

Since January 1, 113,347 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 26 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 657,084.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through last Thursday, 1,365 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December, less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

At their peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 17 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,642.

Through Tuesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Tuesday to 6,869, another new record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 6,492 with Tuesday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

