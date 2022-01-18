Body of Mississippi woman missing since Jan. 2 found near highway truck stop
Published 6:01 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The body of a Mississippi woman missing since Jan. 2 has been found.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Jacqueline Epps of Lexington was found Monday night.
A group of people who have been searching for Epps reportedly found the body near a truck stop on Highway 12 shortly after 6 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that Epps may have fallen into a creek and that foul play is not suspected at this time.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm how Epps died.