Body of Mississippi woman missing since Jan. 2 found near highway truck stop

The body of a Mississippi woman missing since Jan. 2 has been found.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Jacqueline Epps of Lexington was found Monday night.

A group of people who have been searching for Epps reportedly found the body near a truck stop on Highway 12 shortly after 6 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that Epps may have fallen into a creek and that foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm how Epps died.