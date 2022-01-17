‘Verbal security threat’ leads to evacuation of Mississippi airport terminal Monday

Federal authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with a security threat that forced the evacuation of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport.

Jackson news sources report that a verbal security threat was mas made Monday shortly before noon. The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority reported the verbal security threat to the United States Transportation Security Administration, which then decided out of caution to evacuate passengers and employees out of the airport.

Federal authorities said the two suspects who made the threat left the scene. Officials are reviewing video surveillance images to identify the suspects.

One flight full of passengers reportedly remained on the plane after it landed during the evacuation. Other flights to the airport were delayed or canceled.

The airport reportedly reopened just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday.