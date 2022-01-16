Is it Marcia, Marcia, Marcia? Here are the most popular girl names from the 1970s in Mississippi
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
Most popular girl names in the 70s in Mississippi
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#50. Regina
Regina is a name of Latin origin meaning “queen”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 748
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #109
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,126
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#49. Dana
Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 762
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292
Bodler // Shutterstock
#48. Tanya
Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 772
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#47. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 785
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#293 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
Canva
#46. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 787
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,206
Unsplash
#45. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 791
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#647 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#44. Brandy
Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 798
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,953
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#43. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 834
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
Canva
#42. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 835
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#41. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,843
New Africa // Shutterstock
#40. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#39. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 862
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#720 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,916
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#38. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 863
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#37. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 888
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#36. Yolanda
Yolanda is a name of Greek origin meaning “violet”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 928
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #114
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,786
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#35. Felicia
Felicia is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy, lucky”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 936
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #130
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 22,102
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#34. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 955
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
lascot studio // Pexels
#33. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#984 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651
Durganand // Shutterstock
#32. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 986
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
Pixabay
#31. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 989
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#30. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 995
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#29. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,017
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 45,889
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#28. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,023
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#27. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,096
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#26. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,126
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#744 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#25. Christy
Christy is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,138
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,559
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#24. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#23. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
Canva
#22. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,191
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#666 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,230
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#20. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,231
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#853 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
Pixabay
#19. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,252
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
Canva
#18. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,267
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#17. Tonya
Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,283
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768
Canva
#16. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,289
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -32.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
Canva
#15. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,380
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
Canva
#14. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#13. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,489
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,718
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#12. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,492
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#11. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,557
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
Canva
#10. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,562
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#9. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,370
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
Pixabay
#7. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,540
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#6. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,634
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
Canva
#5. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,672
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
Pixabay
#4. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,706
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -68.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
Pixabay
#3. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,668
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#2. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,278
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791