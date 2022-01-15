Mississippi woman dies in two-car crash on Interstate 55

Published 6:37 am Saturday, January 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash in Pike County that resulted in the death of a woman from Liberty.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 4:57 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-55 in Pike County.

A 2020 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Maria Powell, 26, of Liberty, and a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Demetrius Bivins, 25, of Gautier, MS, traveled north on I-55 when the two vehicles collided.

Powell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

