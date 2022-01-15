Four people arrested, more than 60 warrants served in shooting death of Mississippi 9-year-old

Published 10:42 am Saturday, January 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four people have been arrested and more than 60 search warrants have been conducted in connection with the Jan. 5 murder of a Mississippi 9-year-old child who was struck by gunfire while in a car.

Starkville Police say they have served 62 warrants in the death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp Jr.

Below is a summary of arrests and charges of suspects:
  • Angelica Robertson, 25, Starkville, one (1) count of accessory after the fact (murder), six (6) counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault), $210,000 total bond
  • Walter Deloach, 35, Starkville, one (1) count of accessory after the fact (murder), six (6) counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault), one (1) count of possession of controlled substance (marijuana), bond not set for all charges
  • Jessica Hemphill, 40, one (1) count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), bond not set
  • Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34, Starkville, one (1) count of accessory after the fact (murder), six (6) counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault), four (4) counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two (2) counts of possession of a weapon by felon, bond not set on all charges

Starkville police report that they responded to two shootings before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 — one at Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue.

Starkville police report that Kemp died after being shot inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Drive.

At the time, police believed that Kemp was shot in a vehicle that was associated with another person associated with the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

 

