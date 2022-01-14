How much snow will Mississippi see this weekend? Depends on track of low pressure system, forecasters say

Published 6:36 am Friday, January 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The National Weather Service is tracking a low pressure system that could bring snow to much of Mississippi depending on how far south the system travels.

Forecasters predict that some parts of northwest Mississippi will likely see accumulations of up to two inches, but depending on how far south an approaching low pressure system goes much of the state could also see flurries and possible accumulations.

Current weather forecasts suggest that areas in northwest Mississippi including Clarksdale, Oxford and Corinth could see some snow accumulations approach two inches from late Saturday night into Sunday.

Other areas further south, including Carthage and Philadelphia, could see some snow.

A winter storm watch has been posted for Mississippi counties that border Tennessee.

 

