Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Mississippi as omicron variant spreads swiftly

Mississippi set another single-day record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday, the third-straight day of a new record high as the omicron variant explodes across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 9,300 new coronavirus cases were found in a 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Thursday.

In the last two weeks, 90,891 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, in the last 14 days approximately 1 in every 33 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus. Cases found in the last two weeks now represent 14 percent of the total cases found since the pandemic began, nearly two years ago.

The additional cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 634,628.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Thursday, 1,365 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

At their peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,625.

Through Friday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Friday to 6,869, another new record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 6,492 with Friday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5600 125 89 18 Alcorn 7469 120 131 20 Amite 2534 59 57 9 Attala 3939 90 190 36 Benton 1856 42 47 10 Bolivar 7590 155 240 33 Calhoun 3559 52 44 7 Carroll 2165 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4163 79 61 15 Choctaw 1583 27 12 0 Claiborne 1749 41 46 9 Clarke 3391 96 132 32 Clay 4126 78 41 5 Coahoma 5472 114 138 14 Copiah 5711 95 109 15 Covington 5766 98 157 39 De Soto 41451 463 130 27 Forrest 16865 *266 302 61 Franklin 1512 34 46 5 George 5772 80 73 9 Greene 2505 50 62 6 Grenada 4531 113 157 32 Hancock 9411 141 118 22 Harrison 41378 574 562 81 Hinds 44333 665 857 140 Holmes 3641 94 117 20 Humphreys 1688 39 35 9 Issaquena 202 7 0 0 Itawamba 5732 115 136 24 Jackson 29940 398 314 41 Jasper 3956 66 46 2 Jefferson 1213 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2316 43 14 1 Jones 16691 250 271 45 Kemper 1727 42 50 10 Lafayette 11520 149 202 57 Lamar 13445 *142 60 12 Lauderdale 14909 325 499 108 Lawrence 2790 44 27 2 Leake 5009 92 102 17 Lee 21493 255 224 43 Leflore 6544 145 250 56 Lincoln 6484 139 210 41 Lowndes 13611 201 306 69 Madison 19442 289 416 72 Marion 5363 119 166 24 Marshall 8128 150 69 17 Monroe 8652 185 191 55 Montgomery 2473 59 66 11 Neshoba 8107 211 232 61 Newton 4572 85 89 15 Noxubee 2239 45 42 6 Oktibbeha 8650 141 271 40 Panola 8605 141 103 15 Pearl River 11492 246 223 42 Perry 2425 57 30 9 Pike 7378 159 178 44 Pontotoc 8255 118 87 13 Prentiss 6234 89 101 15 Quitman 1346 28 0 0 Rankin 28534 418 500 69 Scott 5624 101 119 19 Sharkey 743 21 45 8 Simpson 5630 120 167 20 Smith 3183 56 77 8 Stone 4227 67 95 14 Sunflower 5118 111 128 21 Tallahatchie 2693 53 50 7 Tate 5839 122 80 19 Tippah 5776 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4543 99 103 28 Tunica 2162 41 20 3 Union 7628 101 133 23 Walthall 2701 70 69 14 Warren 8320 182 175 38 Washington 8614 171 213 41 Wayne 4811 73 81 13 Webster 2493 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1539 40 25 6 Winston 3969 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3125 48 83 22 Yazoo 6653 94 152 20 Total 634,628 10,625 11,658 2,119