12-year-old in custody after boy shoots stolen gun near Mississippi apartment complex

Published 7:38 am Friday, January 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are trying to determine how a child obtained a stolen gun and discharged the weapon near a Mississippi apartment complex.

Copiah County officials have taken into custody a 12-year-old child that fired the gun near the Oak Ridge Apartments on Thomas Circle in Crystal Spring,

Sheriff Byron Swilley told WLBT News that no one was injured in the incident.

Deputies reportedly retrieved the weapon and determined that the gun had been reported stolen. Investigators are working to determine how and where the boy obtained the gun.

 

