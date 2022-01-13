Police: Mississippi 13-year-old arrested after reportedly intervening in fight, stabbing 17-year-old

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for stabbing a 17-year-old in Natchez. The names of the victim and 13-year-old were not released because they are juveniles.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called to the 100 block of Smith Street on the corner near East Stiers Lane on Monday night.

Two girls were reportedly fighting and the 13-year-old got in between the fight when she allegedly stabbed one of the girls, Daughtry said. He added the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, he said. Judge Walt Brown will oversee her trial in youth court, Daughtry said.

Daughtry commended citizens who cooperated with police and told them everything that had happened.

“In this case, citizens were involved in telling us what happened and we were able to make the arrest within a few hours of it happening,” he said.

More News

Mississippi Lottery sales top $1 billion in two years from first day of sales in 2019

How much snow will Mississippi see this weekend? Depends on track of low pressure system, forecasters say

Mississippi police searching for clues after man gunned down on neighborhood sidewalk, second victim shows up at hospital

Mississippi so engulfed by coronavirus that 1 in 36 people have contracted it in last two weeks

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article