Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase, flips vehicle near interstate

Published 7:16 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The driver of an 18-wheeler reportedly led Mississippi police in a chase Wednesday night before flipping his vehicle on the interstate.

WLBT in Jackson reports that officers with the Brandon Police Department had stopped the driver of the 18-wheeler for a traffic violation.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly became non-compliant during the traffic stop and attempted to assault the officer. An attempt to stun the driver with a Taser failed and the driver reportedly led officers on a chase.

At the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the driver flipped the 18-wheeler.

According to reports, the driver received minor injuries in the accident and did not need medical attention.

Officers with the Brandon Police Department are unsure as to why the driver fled. Inspection of the truck that was carrying concrete blocks did not turn up anything suspicious, officers said.

The driver has been charged with a traffic violation, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

 

 

More News

Mississippi Lottery sales top $1 billion in two years from first day of sales in 2019

How much snow will Mississippi see this weekend? Depends on track of low pressure system, forecasters say

Mississippi police searching for clues after man gunned down on neighborhood sidewalk, second victim shows up at hospital

Mississippi so engulfed by coronavirus that 1 in 36 people have contracted it in last two weeks

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article