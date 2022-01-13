Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase, flips vehicle near interstate

The driver of an 18-wheeler reportedly led Mississippi police in a chase Wednesday night before flipping his vehicle on the interstate.

WLBT in Jackson reports that officers with the Brandon Police Department had stopped the driver of the 18-wheeler for a traffic violation.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly became non-compliant during the traffic stop and attempted to assault the officer. An attempt to stun the driver with a Taser failed and the driver reportedly led officers on a chase.

At the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the driver flipped the 18-wheeler.

According to reports, the driver received minor injuries in the accident and did not need medical attention.

Officers with the Brandon Police Department are unsure as to why the driver fled. Inspection of the truck that was carrying concrete blocks did not turn up anything suspicious, officers said.

The driver has been charged with a traffic violation, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.