Worker buried alive under 20-feet of dirt, debris at Mississippi construction site

One man is dead after reportedly being buried alive under 20-feet of dirt and debris at a construction site Tuesday evening.

Jackson news sources report that emergency crews responded to a rescue call shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road where construction workers were doing dirtwork at a development site called The Village of Livingston.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene they discovered that dirt had collapsed on a worker, burying the worker under approximately 20 feet of dirt and debris. After several rescue attempts, the rescue operation turned into a recovery effort.

Other workers at the scene escaped harm.

The incident is under investigation.