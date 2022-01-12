Suspect in custody, arrested for murder of pregnant woman, unborn child
Published 6:34 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
A suspect accused of murdering a Mississippi pregnant woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Jackson Police report that Daniel Jones is under custody.
Jones is accused of shooting 20-year-old Brianna Carter, who was eight months pregnant, multiple times on Sunday evening near Bishop Avenue.
Jones and her unborn child died in the hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries.