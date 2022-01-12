Dog discovers possible human bones on Mississippi county road

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The remains of what appears to be an adult human were discovered in the Abbeville area on Saturday.

The remains were found in the County Road 204 area on Saturday afternoon by a dog, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The dog reportedly brought the remains to a nearby home prompting a call to law enforcement.

“Initial investigation of the recovery suggests the [bones] are consistent with the size of those of an adult,” Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy is reported as saying.

The remains were sent to Jackson for further analysis.

Kennedy said his office will be working with an anthropologist to determine the possible race and sex of the adult.

 

More News

How much snow will Mississippi see this weekend? Depends on track of low pressure system, forecasters say

Mississippi police searching for clues after man gunned down on neighborhood sidewalk, second victim shows up at hospital

Mississippi so engulfed by coronavirus that 1 in 36 people have contracted it in last two weeks

Getting Spanx-ed? Mississippi school cancels ‘shapewear’ policy after parent’s concerns go viral

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article