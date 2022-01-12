Dog discovers possible human bones on Mississippi county road

The remains of what appears to be an adult human were discovered in the Abbeville area on Saturday.

The remains were found in the County Road 204 area on Saturday afternoon by a dog, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The dog reportedly brought the remains to a nearby home prompting a call to law enforcement.

“Initial investigation of the recovery suggests the [bones] are consistent with the size of those of an adult,” Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy is reported as saying.

The remains were sent to Jackson for further analysis.

Kennedy said his office will be working with an anthropologist to determine the possible race and sex of the adult.