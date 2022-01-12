Bullet fired into air on New Year’s Eve falls through roof, strikes woman in Mississippi casino, police chief says

A bullet fired into the air on New Year’s Eve wound up falling through the ceiling of a Mississippi casino and striking a woman inside, the local police chief said.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry disclosed the incident Wednesday in an interview with The Natchez Democrat in which he was discussing a rash of recent shootings in the city.

“On New Year’s Eve, we had someone shoot a gun into the air and the bullet fell through the ceiling of Magnolia Bluff’s Casino and hit a woman in the back,” Daughtry said.

The police chief said the bullet had slowed down enough that it didn’t puncture or seriously hurt the woman.

“This is troubling to me, which is why I’m working with the mayor now to do something with our city ordinance. … We’re going to change it.”