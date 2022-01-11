Mississippi man who reportedly shot wife in Hattiesburg, commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

A man who reportedly shot his wife in November took his own life after being approached by police in a church parking lot Monday night.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg had an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with the November shooting of his wife in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were actively searching for Bell after he allegedly shot his wife in the early hours of November 14. She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Bell was suspected of being in Pike County.

Monday night, McComb police officers reportedly approached Bell in the parking lot of the McComb First Baptist Church when Bell shot and killed himself.