It’s been a rough two weeks in Mississippi’s battle with coronavirus with more than 70,000 new cases found

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported early Tuesday that more than 16,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found over the weekend, breaking another 14-day record for new cases.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 16,484 new coronavirus cases were found on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The state health department had planned to release the data on Monday following its usual schedule but said the overwhelming amount of data caused delays.

In the last two weeks, a staggering 70,471 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.  To put the rapid spread in perspective,  in the last 14 days approximately 1 in every 42 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus.

The additional cases reported Tuesday morning brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 603,031.

Fortunately, so far at least, health experts say the number of hospitalizations from this wave has been less than feared but is still growing rapidly.

Through Sunday, 1,093 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

MSDH reported 16 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,543.

Through Monday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly early Tuesday to 5,967.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 5,03 with Tuesday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5355 125 89 18
Alcorn 6976 119 130 20
Amite 2387 59 57 9
Attala 3788 90 189 36
Benton 1782 42 47 10
Bolivar 7248 155 240 33
Calhoun 3286 52 44 7
Carroll 2058 42 52 11
Chickasaw 3887 77 61 15
Choctaw 1493 27 12 0
Claiborne 1633 41 46 9
Clarke 3247 96 132 32
Clay 3855 78 41 5
Coahoma 5232 114 138 14
Copiah 5452 95 109 15
Covington 5289 98 145 39
De Soto 39959 448 129 27
Forrest 15938 265 288 61
Franklin 1426 33 46 5
George 5497 80 73 9
Greene 2423 50 59 6
Grenada 4343 112 156 32
Hancock 8877 136 89 17
Harrison 39356 571 547 80
Hinds 42637 658 856 140
Holmes 3434 94 109 20
Humphreys 1587 39 35 9
Issaquena 198 7 0 0
Itawamba 5423 114 136 24
Jackson 28236 397 293 41
Jasper 3824 66 46 2
Jefferson 1115 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2199 43 14 1
Jones 15899 250 270 45
Kemper 1625 42 50 10
Lafayette 10799 145 202 57
Lamar 12569 140 58 12
Lauderdale 14032 324 498 108
Lawrence 2656 44 27 2
Leake 4762 92 102 17
Lee 20044 253 224 43
Leflore 6272 144 243 55
Lincoln 6227 138 210 41
Lowndes 12890 200 305 69
Madison 18747 286 416 72
Marion 5030 118 162 24
Marshall 7785 149 69 17
Monroe 8119 183 191 55
Montgomery 2265 58 66 10
Neshoba 7572 211 229 61
Newton 4339 84 89 15
Noxubee 2117 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 8231 141 270 40
Panola 8045 140 103 15
Pearl River 10995 245 211 42
Perry 2324 57 27 9
Pike 7031 159 178 44
Pontotoc 7907 115 87 13
Prentiss 5836 88 101 15
Quitman 1285 28 0 0
Rankin 27526 417 500 69
Scott 5392 101 119 19
Sharkey 717 21 45 8
Simpson 5325 117 167 20
Smith 2990 54 77 8
Stone 4026 67 90 14
Sunflower 4978 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2616 53 50 7
Tate 5588 121 80 19
Tippah 5527 87 122 14
Tishomingo 4301 99 103 28
Tunica 2049 40 20 3
Union 7234 101 133 23
Walthall 2515 69 69 14
Warren 8023 181 175 38
Washington 8304 171 213 41
Wayne 4679 73 80 13
Webster 2347 50 66 14
Wilkinson 1342 39 25 6
Winston 3730 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2994 48 83 22
Yazoo 5985 94 152 20
Total 603,031 10,543 11,507 2,110

 

