Coroner: Pregnant woman, unborn child dies after being shot multiple times. Mississippi authorities continue search for suspect.

A pregnant woman and her unborn child who were shot multiple times have died.

Officials from the Hinds County coroners office report that 20-year-old Brianna Carter, who was eight months pregnant, and her unborn child died in the hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries.

Carter was shot multiple times Sunday on Bishop Avenue.

Jackson police report that they are looking for Daniel Jones in connection with the domestic aggravated assault.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.