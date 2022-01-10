Mississippi police: 8-month pregnant woman shot multiple times

Published 5:26 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Daniel Jones

A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot multiple times Sunday in Mississippi’s capital city.

Jackson police report that they are looking for Daniel Jones in connection with a domestic aggravated assault that occurred Sunday evening on Bishop Avenue.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition, as well as the condition of the unborn baby is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

More News

It’s been a rough two weeks in Mississippi’s battle with coronavirus with more than 70,000 new cases found

$50,000 reward offered in robbery of Mississippi post office

Coroner: Pregnant woman, unborn child dies after being shot multiple times. Mississippi authorities continue search for suspect.

Mississippi man who reportedly shot wife in Hattiesburg, commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article