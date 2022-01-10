Mississippi police: 8-month pregnant woman shot multiple times
Published 5:26 am Monday, January 10, 2022
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot multiple times Sunday in Mississippi’s capital city.
Jackson police report that they are looking for Daniel Jones in connection with a domestic aggravated assault that occurred Sunday evening on Bishop Avenue.
The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition, as well as the condition of the unborn baby is unknown.
If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.