‘Large amount’ of COVID-19 coronavirus data causes delays in weekend reporting, Mississippi health officials say

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health said late Monday afternoon that new COVID-19 coronavirus case data from the weekend was delayed due to the “large amount” of data the department was processing.

In a social media post Monday afternoon, MSDH officials said they hoped to have weekend statistics input and ready for the public to view by later Monday evening.

“MSDH continues to work with delays in processing a large amount of data received in the last few days in order to bring you Monday’s COVID-19 update,” the department wrote.

Normally, the department publishes data including new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other statistics each weekday, typically in the morning.

But as Monday morning turned into afternoon, the department posted a note on their reporting website noting the delays.

Monday’s report will include case data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The delays come as Mississippi has seen tremendous spikes in cases, attributed to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, state officials have said.

In the last two weeks, approximately 61,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been reported in Mississippi.