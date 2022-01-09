Mississippi man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 175 months in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Tray Beamon, 32, of Louisville, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at his residence where 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of marijuana, and numerous firearms were recovered. This case is the result of an extensive investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This OCDETF case is the result of an investigation targeting illegal narcotics distribution led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Attorney Erin Chalk and Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.