Louisiana deputy kills armed man while looking for kidnapping suspect

Published 9:05 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

State police in Louisiana say a sheriff’s deputy in Baton Rouge shot and killed a person who brandished a weapon at an apartment complex.

A Sunday state police news release says 25-year-old Deaughn Willis was shot Saturday morning as Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were looking for a kidnapping suspect Saturday. It was not clear whether or how Willis was related to the kidnapping investigation.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene, the Springbrook apartment complex, by the parish coroner’s office. State police were investigating and were to turn their findings over to the parish district attorney.

More News

It’s been a rough two weeks in Mississippi’s battle with coronavirus with more than 70,000 new cases found

$50,000 reward offered in robbery of Mississippi post office

Coroner: Pregnant woman, unborn child dies after being shot multiple times. Mississippi authorities continue search for suspect.

Mississippi man who reportedly shot wife in Hattiesburg, commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article