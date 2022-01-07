Thousands more new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi as more records fall

Published 12:44 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported thousands more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday as the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across all corners of the state, breaking more records.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 6,774 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

Since just after Christmas (approximately 13 days ago) a staggering 61,045 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.  To put the rapid spread in perspective,  since Christmas approximately 1 in every 49 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 586,547.

Fortunately, so far at least, health experts say the number of hospitalizations from this wave has been less than feared but is still growing rapidly.

Through Thursday, 940 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

MSDH reported 16 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,527.

Through Friday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Friday to 6,116. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record set yesterday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 4,360 with Friday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5291 125 89 18
Alcorn 6798 119 130 20
Amite 2360 59 57 9
Attala 3751 90 189 36
Benton 1753 42 47 10
Bolivar 7100 155 240 33
Calhoun 3206 51 44 7
Carroll 2008 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3791 76 61 15
Choctaw 1473 27 12 0
Claiborne 1566 41 46 9
Clarke 3176 96 132 32
Clay 3712 78 41 5
Coahoma 5086 114 138 14
Copiah 5327 95 109 15
Covington 5051 97 145 39
De Soto 38899 448 129 27
Forrest 15539 265 288 61
Franklin 1400 33 46 5
George 5402 80 73 9
Greene 2395 50 59 6
Grenada 4226 112 156 32
Hancock 8660 134 89 17
Harrison 38403 571 547 80
Hinds 40899 658 856 140
Holmes 3263 93 109 20
Humphreys 1522 39 35 9
Issaquena 198 7 0 0
Itawamba 5360 112 136 24
Jackson 27545 396 293 41
Jasper 3756 66 46 2
Jefferson 1086 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2135 43 14 1
Jones 15457 250 270 45
Kemper 1592 42 50 10
Lafayette 10486 144 202 57
Lamar 12186 140 58 12
Lauderdale 13605 324 498 108
Lawrence 2576 44 27 2
Leake 4647 92 102 17
Lee 19504 252 224 43
Leflore 6035 144 243 55
Lincoln 6096 138 210 41
Lowndes 12626 200 305 69
Madison 17845 286 416 72
Marion 4889 117 162 24
Marshall 7600 149 69 17
Monroe 7979 183 191 55
Montgomery 2196 58 66 10
Neshoba 7407 211 229 61
Newton 4231 84 89 15
Noxubee 2057 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 8048 141 270 40
Panola 7745 140 103 15
Pearl River 10776 245 211 42
Perry 2280 57 27 9
Pike 6853 159 178 44
Pontotoc 7807 114 87 13
Prentiss 5736 88 101 15
Quitman 1243 28 0 0
Rankin 26485 417 500 69
Scott 5314 101 119 19
Sharkey 699 21 45 8
Simpson 5247 117 167 20
Smith 2925 54 77 8
Stone 3942 67 90 14
Sunflower 4839 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2591 53 50 7
Tate 5379 121 80 19
Tippah 5480 87 122 14
Tishomingo 4247 99 103 28
Tunica 1986 40 20 3
Union 7146 100 133 23
Walthall 2469 68 69 14
Warren 7737 181 175 38
Washington 8132 171 213 41
Wayne 4605 73 80 13
Webster 2299 50 66 14
Wilkinson 1328 39 25 6
Winston 3560 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2916 48 83 22
Yazoo 5582 94 152 20
Total 586,547 10,527 11,507 2,110

More News

More than 90 percent of Mississippi nursing homes fighting COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks, state doctor says

Quick thinking of Mississippi deputy saved young girl’s life found in car with man now charged with kidnapping, enticement, child exploitation

Mississippi man charged after allegedly trying to record people in store bathroom

Catalytic converters swiped from Mississippi school vehicles

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article