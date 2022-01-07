Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 6:55 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 6, around 3:30 a.m. on Oak Street, wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie, and tennis shoes.

Toniqua Waynette Ray is believed to be in a 2017 white Nissan Altima with a Florida tag IS38AX.

Family members say Toniqua Waynette Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toniqua Waynette Ray, contact Purvis Police Department at 601-794-6512.

