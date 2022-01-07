Catalytic converters swiped from Mississippi school vehicles

Published 10:59 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man is accused of sawing off the catalytic converters of multiple school vehicles in south Mississippi in order to steal them, authorities said.

The valuable parts were taken from school vehicles owned by the George County School District, WLOX-TV reported.

The suspect is accused of selling the parts and has been indicted on grand larceny charges. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

