Three people, including baby and 4-year-old, killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Mississippi highway Wednesday

Published 8:20 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three people, including a 4-year-old and 1-month-old baby,  were killed in a Mississippi crash Wednesday.

WDAM News reports that Georgia Brazieal, 29, of Seminary, Colton Morgan, 4, and 1-month-old Waylon Blakeney were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 49 at Mississippi Highway 589 near Seminary.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports indicate that a tractor-trailer, driven by Quentin Harvey, 31, of Donalsonville, Ga., was traveling south on U.S. 49 when the tractor-trailer collided with a 2010 Toyota Sienna, driven by Brazieal, who was driving east across U.S. 49.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

