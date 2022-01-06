Nine-year-old Mississippi child dies after being shot in vehicle Wednesday night

Published 11:01 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say a 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a vehicle in Starkville Wednesday night.

Starkville police report responded to two shootings before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday — one at Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue.

Starkville police report that the 9-year-old died after being shot inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Drive. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Lasang Kemp Jr.

Police believe the child was shot in a vehicle that was associated with another person associated with the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

 

 

 

 

