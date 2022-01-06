Louisiana woman arrested in connection with case of woman found dead at Mississippi RV park

A Louisiana woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 23-year-old woman found dead at a Picayune RV park.

According to officials at the Picayune Police Department, Paige Denise Allen, 30, of Chalmette, La., was identified as a suspect and was arrested Wednesday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia on a warrant issued in relation to the case.

Allen is being held in Camden County until her extradition to Picayune.

On Dec. 23, officers were sent to 41 Mississippi Pines Boulevard Lot 115 in response to a report of a female being unresponsive, according to a departmental release. They arrived to find 23-year-old Anna Marie McNeese was not responsive and called for investigators.

Enough evidence had been gathered at the scene to determine that the case was a homicide.

McNeese’s body is at the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson at 601-347-6544 or information can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.