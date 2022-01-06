Drug trafficker from Pennsylvania caught in Mississippi sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced today to 235 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Vernon “Jeb” Bison of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

Darrell Young, 47, of Philadelphia, PA, was found guilty by a jury following a seven-day trial in July 2021, on two counts of conspiracy and attempted drug trafficking.

The trial testimony established that Young conspired with five others in the Dominican Republic, Philadelphia (PA) and New York (NY) to purchase 17 kilos of cocaine in Gulfport.

The drugs were to be taken back to New York and Philadelphia in a hidden compartment of a car that had been shipped from Philadelphia by Young.

Three defendants were apprehended in downtown Gulfport during the operation. Young and defendant Anthony Abreu went to trial and were both found guilty. The third defendant entered a guilty plea prior to trial.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Annette Williams and Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.