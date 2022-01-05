MS records most new COVID cases in single day; State has more cases in last seven days than in October and November combined

Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to worsen Wednesday as state statistics showed another record number of new cases found yesterday and the new case, weekly average continues to set new records daily.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 6,592 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest number of cases found in a single, 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID generally are not reported to the state health officials.

In the last seven days, Mississippi has officially recorded just under 34,000 new cases in the last seven days. That’s well more than the total cases found in October and November combined.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 572,694.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,503.

Through Wednesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Wednesday to 4,835. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record of 4,406 set on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 3,371 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest 14-day level since August 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5167 125 88 18
Alcorn 6625 117 130 20
Amite 2317 59 57 9
Attala 3676 90 189 36
Benton 1703 41 47 10
Bolivar 7017 155 240 33
Calhoun 3142 51 44 7
Carroll 1963 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3687 75 61 15
Choctaw 1458 27 12 0
Claiborne 1475 41 46 9
Clarke 3134 96 132 32
Clay 3597 78 41 5
Coahoma 4917 114 138 14
Copiah 5180 95 109 15
Covington 4879 97 145 39
De Soto 38008 446 129 27
Forrest 15132 265 287 61
Franklin 1383 33 46 5
George 5306 80 73 9
Greene 2347 50 59 6
Grenada 4140 112 156 32
Hancock 8442 134 88 17
Harrison 37544 569 541 80
Hinds 39829 656 856 140
Holmes 3137 93 109 20
Humphreys 1474 39 35 9
Issaquena 197 7 0 0
Itawamba 5288 112 136 24
Jackson 26767 396 292 41
Jasper 3686 66 46 2
Jefferson 1040 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2042 43 12 1
Jones 15163 250 268 45
Kemper 1561 42 50 10
Lafayette 10183 143 202 57
Lamar 11823 140 57 12
Lauderdale 13306 324 498 108
Lawrence 2498 44 27 2
Leake 4545 92 102 17
Lee 18945 249 224 43
Leflore 5814 144 243 55
Lincoln 5964 138 209 41
Lowndes 12308 200 305 69
Madison 17461 284 416 72
Marion 4748 116 162 24
Marshall 7481 147 69 17
Monroe 7794 183 191 55
Montgomery 2104 58 64 10
Neshoba 7259 210 229 61
Newton 4168 84 89 15
Noxubee 2009 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7848 141 270 40
Panola 7508 140 103 15
Pearl River 10502 245 211 42
Perry 2244 57 24 9
Pike 6620 159 178 44
Pontotoc 7701 114 87 13
Prentiss 5618 88 101 15
Quitman 1207 28 0 0
Rankin 25943 414 500 69
Scott 5207 101 119 19
Sharkey 690 21 45 8
Simpson 5124 117 167 20
Smith 2878 54 77 8
Stone 3865 67 90 14
Sunflower 4763 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2524 53 50 7
Tate 5249 121 80 19
Tippah 5348 87 122 14
Tishomingo 4205 99 103 28
Tunica 1935 40 19 3
Union 7031 100 133 23
Walthall 2401 67 69 14
Warren 7599 181 175 38
Washington 7993 171 212 41
Wayne 4554 73 80 13
Webster 2255 50 66 14
Wilkinson 1287 39 25 6
Winston 3452 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2874 48 82 22
Yazoo 5436 94 152 20
Total 572,694 10,503 11,483 2,110

