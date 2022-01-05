Mississippi Lt. Governor tests positive for COVID

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff Leah Smith, Hosemann currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted.

Hosemann is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines.

The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.

