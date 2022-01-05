Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann positive for COVID-19, his office reports

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, his office reported.

Hosemann reportedly had no symptoms at the time of his positive test

His office said the lieutenant governor was double vaccinated and had received a booster shot against COVID-19 as well.

Hosemann’s office said he was currently quarantining per the recommendation of the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

His office said they were in the process of notifying anyone with whom Hosemann had recently been in contact.

More News

Winter weather threat delays schools in parts of Mississippi

27-year-old Mississippi social worker will spend eight years in prison for having sex with two 16-year-old boys under her care

24-hour manhunt ends after Mississippi murder suspect taken into custody

‘Whether he was white, black, green, or purple, we really can’t tell.’ Police asking for public’s help in Mississippi bank robbery

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article