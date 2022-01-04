Tennessee man arrested on Mississippi interstate, reportedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was caught transporting 20 pounds of cocaine on the Mississippi Interstate 59.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Nathan Kimble, 23, of Nashville was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule 2 controlled substance.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol reportedly made a traffic stop on I-59 in Jones County on Dec. 16 and seized 20 pounds of cocaine and a vehicle.

Kimble is currently in the Jones County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The arresting agency has been listed as the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The street value of 20 pounds of cocaine is more than $250,000.

 

