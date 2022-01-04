Skeleton found in Mississippi woods identified by DNA, but how he died and how he wound up in woods remains mystery, police say

Authorities have used a DNA test to identify the skeletal remains of a man found nearly two months ago near the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told WLOX-TV on Tuesday that the person was 60-year-old Jonathan Shanley.

The remains were discovered Nov. 9 in a wooded area near an electrical substation in Moss Point.

Lynd said investigators were able to get a probable identification through items near the remains. Moss Point Police located a potential brother in north Mississippi. The relative provided a DNA sample, and that was sent to a lab to be compared with DNA from the remains. A positive match was made, identifying Shanley.

Authorities are working to determine the cause and manner of death, and to reunite Shanley’s remains with his family.