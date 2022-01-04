Police ID badly decomposed body found inside tent with plastic bag over head and hands tied

Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Police have identified the body of a man found inside a tent with a plastic bag over his head and his hands tied behind him, a Memphis TV station reported.

The body found in November in Marshall County off Highway 72 was identified as Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia, WMC reported.

The body was reportedly decomposed greatly and at the time the body was found, investigators said they were unsure how long the body had been there.

The TV station reported that forensic investigators used dental records to identify the body. A suspect is reportedly jailed in Florida on separate charges.

More News

With ever-skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, are we focusing on the wrong numbers? Experts say maybe.

Skeleton found in Mississippi woods identified by DNA, but how he died and how he wound up in woods remains mystery, police say

Mississippi Attorney General’s office investigating shooting by state trooper

Mississippi shatters new COVID-19 coronavirus case average for second day in row as omicron surge climbs higher

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article