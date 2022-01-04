Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with double shooting

Published 6:44 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man they believe shot two people on Monday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Webber, who was last seen driving a white 2018 Nissan Altima, bearing tag #PJC 6757.

Pike County officials say Webber should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Webber’s location, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 888-755-8810.

