Federal court orders Mississippi city to approve construction of mosque

A federal court has issued a consent decree that makes the way for the construction of a mosque in North Mississippi after officials with the City of Horn Lake were sued in November for violating federal law after denying zoning approval of the religious building.

The terms of the consent decree say the city has agreed to approve plans to permit the construction of the first mosque ever in DeSoto County.

A federal lawsuit was filed on Nov. 3, 2021, on behalf of the mosque and its founders, accused the city of violating the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which provides heightened protections for houses of worship in zoning proceedings, and the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Under the consent decree, which was approved Monday, Horn Lake officials must: