Two people reported dead in shooting involving Mississippi officer. Few details released in Friday night incident.

Few details have been reported in an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead in Meridian Friday night.

The Meridan Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred and the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that two people are dead, according to reports from WTOK News in Meridian.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 1500 Block of 21st Street.

Details surrounding the shooting and the identification of the victims have not been released.